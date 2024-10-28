Haryana CM Saini all for Fit India, flags off marathon; underlines state’s commitment to yoga & Ayurveda

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini sought blessings from saints for Haryana’s development while addressing the 12th annual festival of Acharyakulam at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar as the chief guest.

The CM extended his greetings for Dhanteras, Diwali, Annakoot (Govardhan Puja), Bhai Dooj and Chhath to everyone present. He remarked: “I have come to ‘Hari’s dwar’ from the land of Hari.”

He shared that visiting the holy banks of the Ganges has filled him with enthusiasm and said he will be taking “renewed energy and purpose” back to his state. He also underlined the Haryana government’s commitment to promote yoga and ayurveda.

The CM praised Baba Ramdev for his role in reviving ayurveda and yoga, noting that the state government is actively working to promote these fields. “Gyms have been established in about 6,500 panchayats, wellness centres in villages and yoga teachers appointed to inspire the youth towards yoga,” he said.

He added: “Yoga has been made a compulsory subject from classes I to X and initiatives like Sri Krishna Ayush University in Kurukshetra and a research centre in Jhajjar demonstrate the government’s dedication.” Additionally, 506 Ayurvedic dispensaries and Ayushman centers have been established.

Meanwhile, Saini also flagged off a marathon in Panipat in a bid to promote PM’s Fit India mission.

Addressing a gathering at the grounds of Sector 13 and 17 in Panipat, Saini said that Haryana’s youth have distinguished themselves both nationally and internationally through their talent and skills.

He elaborated that the marathon aims to raise awareness about fitness while promoting love and brotherhood among citizens. He added that a healthy body is fundamental to a fulfilling life, and it has been said that the first happiness lies in good health. Only healthy individuals can foster a healthy society, and a robust society is the cornerstone of a country’s and a state’s development and progress.

“To further the Prime Minister’s Fit India Mission, the state has consistently promoted marathons, sports, yoga and Raahgiri initiatives

in Haryana,” he said.

The marathon was part of the Haryana Uday programme, which was launched in June 2023, and aimed at fostering public welfare.