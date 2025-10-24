Haryana CM reviews student scholarships & water supply status

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday directed officials to ensure efficient execution of welfare, infrastructure, and tourism initiatives across the state, with a focus on education, water supply, and tourism development.

Chairing a series of high-level review meetings, the Chief Minister emphasised that no deserving student should be deprived of educational opportunities due to financial constraints. He instructed officers to ensure that all eligible students receive timely benefits under the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship schemes for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Backward Class (BC) students.

Saini also directed the Resident Commissioner at Haryana Bhawan to coordinate with central ministries for regular updates on scholarship schemes and to disseminate information to state departments. School and college principals have been told to inform students about available scholarships and assist them in completing online applications. “It is our government’s duty to see that no meritorious or needy student discontinues education due to lack of funds,” Saini said, adding that negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

In another meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the status of water supply to Panchkula and directed officials to immediately repair the damaged pipeline supplying water from Kaushalya Dam. The repair work, he said, must be completed on priority to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply to various sectors of the city, reducing dependence on tube wells. He also instructed the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HSVP) to allot 10–12 acres of land to the Public Health Engineering Department for constructing a clean water storage facility in the Pinjore–Kalka area.

Further, Saini reviewed the progress of Dhosi Hill Ropeway Project in Mahendragarh district. He said the government is committed to promoting Haryana as a global tourism destination, as tourism serves as a key driver of local employment and cultural preservation. The ropeway, being developed at an estimated cost of ₹57 crore, will span around 870 metres and is expected to attract both domestic and international visitors once completed.