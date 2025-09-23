Haryana CM reviews progress of upcoming Kurukshetra museums

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed officials to expedite the preparation of the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Sikh Museum and Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Museum, which are set to be built in Kurukshetra.

He said the projects aim to preserve the heritage of the Sikh Gurus and spread their philosophy and ideals among the masses. “The DPR of the Sikh Museum and Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Museum to be built in Kurukshetra should be prepared at the earliest,” Saini said.

Chairing a review meeting with officials on Tuesday, the Chief Minister also instructed that both museums should be completed within the stipulated timeframe. He added that solar energy provisions must be incorporated while finalising the DPRs.

The Sikh Museum, planned over 3 acres, will present Sikh history, culture, and the contribution of the Gurus. “The construction of the Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra should be such that it presents a complete glimpse of Sikh history, culture, and the contribution of the Gurus,” Saini noted, stressing that it should also realistically depict the historical battles fought for the protection of religion, justice, and human values.

On the Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Museum, to be built on 5 acres, Saini emphasised that it should be both architecturally grand and rich in content. “This museum should not only be magnificent in terms of architecture, but its content should also effectively present the life philosophy, spiritual thoughts, and the message of social harmony of Guru Ravidas Ji,” he said.

The land for both projects has already been provided by the Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran.