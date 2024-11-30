Haryana CM reviews progress of ‘Samadhan Shivirs’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed the progress of the Samadhan Shivirs via video conference on Friday. During the review, the Chief

Minister instructed that these shivirs be broadcast live, allowing him to directly interact with officials and citizens at any time, from the war room at his residence.

The Chief Minister engaged directly with citizens attending camps in Fatehabad, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, and Jhajjar, and directed officials to address their concerns without delay. He said that if a citizen’s ap-plication was rejected due to policy constraints, the rejection details and reasons should be updated on the portal for transparency.

Since July, a total of 88,624 applications have been received, of which 67,240 have been resolved at Samadhan Shivirs.