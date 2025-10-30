Haryana CM reviews development works

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government is giving top priority to public welfare and development works.

While reviewing works related to flood management, waterlogging, irrigation, roads, sewerage, drinking water, and other infrastructure in Fatehabad district, he directed officers to ensure that every project is completed with quality and within the stipulated time.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a district-level review meeting of officers at the Rest House in Fatehabad on Thursday.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini instructed that the width of the Hisar-Ghaggar Drain be increased so that water can be drained out effectively from the flood-prone areas.