Haryana CM reviews cleanliness, waste management & administrative reforms

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday held a comprehensive review meeting with Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGAs) at his residence here to assess district-wise progress on cleanliness, sanitation and administrative efficiency.



During the meeting, CMGGAs flagged on-ground concerns, including weak waste segregation, gaps in drain cleaning, sewerage blockages, manpower shortages and lack of public awareness. Project Director of the CMGGA programme Yash Pal was also present, while Municipal Commissioners joined via video conferencing.

Issuing clear, time-bound directions, Saini asked commissioners to strengthen waste management systems, ensure regular cleaning of drains and sewer lines, and expedite pending sanitation works. Fixing accountability, he said Municipal Commissioners would act as nodal officers for sewerage complaints and coordinate closely with the Public Health Engineering Department to ensure swift redressal through public grievance platforms.

The Chief Minister held one-to-one interactions with officials from underperforming districts, directing priority corrective measures and stressing measurable improvements under sanitation benchmarks. He also called for adequate staffing, streamlined file disposal and rationalised deployment to remove bottlenecks.

To boost public participation, Saini emphasised intensified awareness campaigns and targeted cleanliness drives at garbage hotspots. In a significant step against substance abuse, he directed that a 10-bed ‘Nasha Mukti’ ward be set up in every district hospital, with CMGGAs tasked to monitor progress and submit evidence-based reports.