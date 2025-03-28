Haryana CM refutes Oppn’s claims about state’s ‘rising’ debt

Chandigarh: Strongly refuting the Opposition’s claim about rising debt on citizens in the state, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the Opposition first “misleads citizens with false statements, creates unnecessary worry, and then pretends to care about them”.

He said that the Opposition should refrain from spreading “baseless concerns to confuse and scare people”.

The Chief Minister said this while replying to questions raised by the Opposition during the Budget discussion of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here on Thursday.

Saini clarified that personal loans, agricultural loans, and industrial loans mentioned by the opposition are not included in the government’s debt. According to the 2025-26 budget estimates, the total debt liability is projected at Rs. 3,52,819 crore, which constitutes 26.18 percent of the GSDP—well within the 15th Finance Commission’s prescribed limit of 32.5 percent.

The Chief Minister also addressed the repeated claim of the Opposition that every citizen of the state bears a debt of Rs 2 lakh. He challenged Opposition members to present at least 5-10 people who have received calls from banks asking them to repay a loan taken by the Haryana government. He asserted that any debt taken by the government will be repaid by the government itself.