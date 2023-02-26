Haryana CM redresses over 600 complaints in a day

Chandigarh: Known for delivering ‘easy and speedy’ justice to all, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while holding a Jan Samvad Programme at Karnal on Sunday heard more than 600 complaints and ensured on-the-spot redressal of the most.



“As Chief Minister, I am committed for resolving every single grievance raised before me by my citizen in a fair and transparent manner. Would not even hesitate to amend rules, if required, to make the life of the common man easier,” said Khattar while interacting with media after the Jan Samvad Programme held in Karnal.

The Chief Minister said that a new experiment was done during the Jan Samvad programme by forming separate committees of top officials of the concerned departments.

“Since its formation, these committees have been hearing the grievances of the complaints related to Police, Local Bodies and Parivar Pehchan Patra,” said Khattar.