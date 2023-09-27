Haryana CM raises concerns of state at Northern Zonal Council meeting

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council convened in Amritsar, Punjab on Tuesday.



During the meeting, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar apart from highlighting key issues for regional development, cooperation among the states also advocated for several critical issues including the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) and the Affiliation of Haryana colleges from the Panjab University.

Khattar also underscored the significance of establishing an environment of collaboration among the states to ensure the successful and prompt execution of development projects.

He stressed the urgent need to complete the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) canal in the Punjab region. He clarified that water availability and canal construction were distinct issues and should not be conflated. He pointed out that surplus water from rivers such as Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas currently flowed into Pakistan, and constructing SYL would enable the productive utilisation of this valuable water resource.