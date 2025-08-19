Haryana CM pushes road connectivity in Morni and Kalka

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday emphasised boosting road connectivity in the hilly areas of Panchkula district and transforming Agroha in Hisar into an international tourist and cultural heritage destination.

Presiding over a series of review meetings with officials from the Public Works, Forest, Tourism and Urban Development departments, Saini directed the immediate start of 61 km of paver block roads in 19 villages of Morni and Kalka. The roads, 12 feet wide, will replace kutcha tracks to ensure smooth travel for locals. He instructed officers to expedite approvals from the Forest Department so that work can begin without delay.

“Constructing roads in these hilly villages will improve mobility and open new avenues of development. The residents will finally be relieved of the difficulties caused by unpaved roads,” Saini said. He made it clear that the highest standards of quality must be maintained and warned of strict action against delays or lapses.

Among the projects cleared are the Thapali Badisher–Koti (1.68 km), Pinjore Mallah–Mangniwala (1.20 km) and Gobindpur–Thathar (5.35 km) stretches. Strengthening and widening work will also begin on key routes including Panipat–Safidon (41 km), Safidon–Jind (21.65 km), Saha Chowk–Panchkula-Yamunanagar four-lane, Saha Chowk–Kalpi, and Tohana–Ratia road.

In a parallel push for cultural revival, Saini reviewed the Agroha archaeological development project, which aims to place the historic town — once the capital of Maharaja Agrasen — on the world tourism map. The plan includes setting up a state-of-the-art museum to preserve excavated antiquities and geo-tagging the mounds around the site to declare them protected.

“Agroha holds immense archaeological and cultural importance. Its development will not only make it a centre of faith but also an international tourist destination,”

CM Saini said.