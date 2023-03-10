Haryana CM: Prog to be organised to commemorate Dhanna Bhagat Ji’s birth anniv

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that saints and great men have taken birth in every section of society. A provision of more than Rs 10 crore have been made by implementing Sant Mahapurush Samman evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana which is playing a significant role in spreading the message of communal harmony and peace among the masses.

The state government is running the Sant Mahapurush Samman evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana, under which birth anniversaries of saints and great men are

celebrated at state-level. This time the birth anniversary of Dhanna Bhagat ji will also be celebrated by the state government, he added.

The Chief Minister was meeting the representatives of scheduled castes from all over the state. Public Health Engineering and Co-operation Minister, Dr. Banwari Lal, Member of Parliament, Krishan Lal Panwar, Sunita Duggal were present on this occasion.