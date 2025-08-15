Haryana CM pays tributes to Partition victims

Faridabad: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday recalled the immense upheaval and pain endured by countless individuals during one of the most tragic chapters in India’s history as he observed the ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’ here. Paying heartfelt tributes to the countless ancestors who lost their lives during the 1947 partition and to the lakhs of families uprooted in one of the darkest chapters of the country’s history, Saini said Haryana will hold an exhibition of literature and documents related to the partition to keep the memory alive.