Haryana CM pays tribute to Satguru Ram Singh

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended a commemorative programme at Sri Bhaini Sahib in Punjab’s Samrala, to mark the birth anniversary of Satguru Ram Singh Ji Maharaj, a revered saint, social reformer and pioneer of national consciousness.

Paying tributes, the Chief Minister said Satguru Ram Singh’s teachings remain a guiding force for social transformation, moral values and national resurgence. He described the saint as a visionary who linked spirituality with social reform and national service at a time when India was under colonial rule and society faced deep-rooted evils.

Responding to a demand from the organising committee, Saini announced that the Haryana government would take steps, after consultation, to establish a Chair in the name of Satguru Ram Singh Ji Maharaj.

The Chief Minister also honoured Namdhari Sikhs who sacrificed their lives during the Kuka Movement, calling it a significant chapter of India’s freedom struggle.