Haryana CM orders action against 19 officials for ‘mishandling’ complaints

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered departmental action against 19 executive engineers from various departments for improperly closing complaints on the ‘Mhari Sadak App’.

According to an official statement, the engineers include two from the PWD department, six from the HSAMB, two from the HSIIDC, one from the Zila Parishad, five from Urban Local Bodies, and three from the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran.

The engineers closed complaints without ensuring complete resolution, and mishandled public grievances.

The CM also directed that strict action be taken against contractors who fail to address complaints within the stipulated time frame.

Saini issued these directions while chairing a review meeting on complaints received through the ‘Mhari Sadak App’ on Thursday. The app allows citizens to report issues such as potholes, broken roads, or waterlogging, along with their exact location.

Emphasising the need for visible results on the ground, Saini stressed that all tasks assigned to officials and complaints received from the public must be resolved effectively.

He stated that road-related complaints should only be closed once they have been fully addressed. Any officer found closing complaints without proper redressal would face stringent action.

The CM also instructed that white stripes and signboards be properly installed on all state roads to ensure public safety and better road management.

Saini further directed that all complaints received through the app must be resolved within the stipulated time frame to avoid causing inconvenience to the public.

Additionally, he emphasised the need for raising public awareness about the app, urging officials to educate citizens through various means and encourage them to download the app for easy reporting of road-related issues.