Haryana CM opens Antyodaya Utthan Mela

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and inspired by the philosophy of Antyodaya, as envisioned by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, his government is committed to improving the living standards of the poorest families.

Saini inaugurated the state-level ‘Antyodaya Utthan Mela’ in Sonipat and said it is not just a platform to share information about schemes, but a confluence of development, participation, and enthusiasm.

On this occasion, he also launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana-2.0’, according to an official release here.

Saini explained that the scheme has been started to increase income of poor families and provide them with equal opportunities, skill development, employment, dignity, and better living standards.

In the first phase, Antyodaya Melas were organised at 166 locations, and in the second phase, these fairs will be held across the state in a phased manner.

He said the strength of any society lies in the strength of its families.

“Educated and empowered families automatically lead the state towards prosperity. Our government ensures that the benefits of all schemes reach every eligible person without discrimination or delay,” the CM said.

He said the scheme focuses on developing the capabilities of families through loans, training, and skill development, helping them become self-reliant.

“This initiative provides new opportunities in employment, self-employment, education, and health. Services from departments such as pensions, BPL, ration cards, self-employment loans, women’s empowerment, agriculture, and animal husbandry are being offered on the spot,” said the CM.

He further said the government aims to increase the annual income of the poorest families to at least Rs 1,80,000 under this scheme.

The scheme integrates 49 programmes from 19 departments, and a dedicated portal has been created to provide information, eligibility criteria, benefits, and online application facilities.