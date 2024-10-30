Haryana CM Nayab Saini pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his 150th birth anniversary

Chandigarh: A ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge’ taking ceremony was held on Wednesday at Haryana Civil Secretariat. Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini was the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

During the event, Nayab Singh Saini paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, honouring his legacy as India’s first Home Minister and the Iron Man of the nation. He also administered the oath of ‘Rashtriya Ekta’ to the officers and the employees.

Earlier, addressing the officers and employees during the ceremony, he urged civil servants to commit themselves to the values of unity, service. He encouraged all to work tirelessly to meet the needs and aspirations of the people of Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a leader with extraordinary administrative skills and a dedication to the nation. He highlighted how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s life was a model of selfless service, aimed at overcoming national challenges and securing a future where citizens could live freely. Sardar Patel’s pivotal role in India’s independence struggle and his unparalleled work to unify the nation post-independence will always be remembered, said Saini.

The Chief Minister highlighted the pivotal role Sardar Patel played in creating a unified India. He shared that upon independence, India was divided into 562 princely states, and it was Sardar Patel’s leadership that brought them together under one nation, forming what is now known as ‘Akhand Bharat’.

The Chief Minister said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s diplomatic acumen and vision were instrumental in uniting these states and binding them in the fabric of national unity.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the sacrifices of freedom fighters, Saini also shared about the struggles endured by many bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifices during British rule to preserve the integrity and unity of the country.

The Chief Minister further shared that laws made during British rule were primarily exploitative, designed to suit British interests, often at the expense of Indian citizens. He also praised Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister, Amit Shah for repealing outdated colonial laws and modernising the Indian legal framework to better serve the people. The Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and 35-A, thereby fully integrating Jammu & Kashmir into India. He said that this act served as a tribute to Sardar Patel, who had envisioned a unified India.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister’s move not only brought Jammu & Kashmir into the national fold but also addressed the region’s longstanding development challenges. Prior to the repeal, India had a dual system with two constitutions, two flags, a situation that contradicted the notion of true independence.