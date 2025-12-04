Haryana CM Nayab Saini launches integrated Home dept dashboard

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated the home department dashboard, a comprehensive digital platform that promises to revolutionise law enforcement, emergency response, and public safety management across the state.

Describing the initiative as an important milestone, the chief minister said the new system will enable senior officers to access real-time information from police, fire services, ambulance, prison, and other critical wings on a single interface.

This, he noted, will improve coordination, enhance efficiency, and support faster decision-making across the department. Saini said such real-time visibility will support more informed and timely administrative actions.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra said during the meeting that the dashboard will soon be expanded to include all heads of departments under the Home department and the Administration of Justice. Saini congratulated the state’s Home secretary, other senior officers and the technical team for this innovative initiative, which contributed to building the robust system.