Haryana CM meets Shakya community members

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Buddha Jayanti will be celebrated in a grand manner across the state.

He made these remarks while addressing a delegation from the Shakya community who called on him at his residence Sant Kabir Kutir here today. On the occasion, the CM also announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh for the construction of a dharamshala for the Shakya community in Kaithal.

During the programme, the Shakya community representatives presented demands related to the community welfare. The CM responded positively, assuring them that these requests would be addressed promptly. He said that the state government is fully committed to providing support for social welfare initiatives.