Haryana CM meets Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Amritsar and sought blessings from Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Monday.

He stated that the Haryana government has initiated the ‘Sant Mahapurush Vichar Samman Evam Prasar Yojana’ to propagate the teachings of great saints to the youth, a unique endeavour in the country. He said that the government is collaborating with saints in the campaign to make Haryana addiction-free.