Haryana CM meets Japan’s Mizuho Bank MD to explore investment ties

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday met a delegation led by Managing Director and India Head of Japan’s Mizuho Bank, Ryo Murao, to discuss strengthening economic cooperation and exploring new investment opportunities in the state.

The meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat here, focused on the possibility of entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Mizuho Bank and Haryana’s Department of Foreign Cooperation. Officials said key sectors identified for potential collaboration included automobile manufacturing, education, financial services and the semiconductor industry.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister that Mizuho Bank had shifted its office from Delhi to Gurugram, citing Haryana’s policy framework and Ease of Doing Business environment. The bank also sought continued cooperation from the state government to expand its operations and investment presence in Haryana.

Assuring full support, Saini said the state government was committed to providing a stable and investor-friendly environment through transparent governance, modern infrastructure and skilled manpower. He said Haryana’s strategic location, policy reforms and proactive administrative approach have made it an attractive destination for global investors, particularly in high-technology and knowledge-driven sectors.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented a copy of the Bhagavad Gita to Ryo Murao and discussed its philosophy and message related to duty, ethics and balanced decision-making.

Advisor to the Chief Minister for the Department of Foreign Cooperation, Pawan Kumar Choudhary, and other senior officers were present at the meeting.