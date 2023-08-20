Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar interacts with beneficiaries of ‘Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that farmers are the backbone of our economy. The state’s and nation’s prosperity is intricately linked to the well-being of farmers therefore framing continuous welfare schemes of the farmers is the central focus of the Haryana government. The government is committed to providing comprehensive support to farmers, starting from crop preparation to marketing. As part of this effort, the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana was introduced to mitigate risks for farmers. This initiative has already disbursed a substantial amount of Rs 33.26 crore to over 12,0000 farmers engaged in fruit and vegetable cultivation, said Manohar Lal while interacting with the beneficiaries of Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana through audio conferencing held Saturday at Gurugram as a part of the ongoing ‘CM ki vishesh Charcha’ programme. The Chief Minister said that these farmers have inspired others to break away from the conventional wheat and paddy cycle.

