Haryana CM launches ‘Smart TV Education Project’ in Ladwa

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that to make India a developed

nation, it is essential to provide children with not only technical education but

also good values and moral education.

To promote digital education, 5 lakh tablets have been distributed to students of classes 10 to 12, nearly 40,000 classrooms have been

equipped with digital boards, and 1,201 ICT labs have been set up.

Moreover, the National Education Policy (NEP)has been implemented on priority in the state to impart moral values and good character education to students.