Haryana CM launches six projects worth over Rs 23 crore in Kosli

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for six major development projects worth over Rs 23 crore during the Dhanyawad programme held at the Kosli Assembly constituency in Rewari district. The projects include the inauguration of four initiatives valued at Rs 20.53 crore and the foundation of two projects costing Rs 2.51 crore.

The inaugurated projects include a 33 KV substation in Bohka, a road connecting Dhawana to Mandola, a PHC in Bohatwas Ahir, and a Senior Secondary School building in Lilodh. Besides this, foundation stones were laid for the Gugod to Tumbaheri road and the Mussepur to Haluhera connecting road.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, announced that Dahina block will get the status of sub-division once the required criteria are met. He further announced that Sub health centers will be constructed in village Natheda and Surkhpur, subject to availability of panchayat land. Primary health centers will be built in village Gudiani and Ratnathal on availability of land. Water works (Jal ghar) will be constructed in the village Motalkalan. Saini announced that a bridge will be constructed on the minor in village Balawas on the way from village Nagal to Dehlavas. Besides this, a bridge will be constructed on the Jawahar Lal Nehru Canal on the way from village Luhana to Khaleta.