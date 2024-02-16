Haryana CM launches several people-friendly schemes

CHANDIGARH: Starting from ensuring uninterrupted power supply to people of the state to coming up with unique initiatives to promote greener Haryana, the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave a bonanza of numerous public welfare initiatives on Thursday.



Khattar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahanadi Basin Power Limited (MBPL) to purchase 800 megawatts of electricity with the aim of providing uninterrupted regular electricity in the state.

He announced substantial financial assistance to farmers totalling more than Rs 466 crore under various schemes, an amount of Rs 24.42 crore has been transferred into the accounts of 6,621 farmers registered under the Direct Seeding of Rice scheme.

Under the Mera Pani Meri Virasat scheme, started for water conservation and crop diversification, CM Khattar directly transferred an amount of Rs 25.10 crore into the accounts of 19,528 farmers. He launched the Van Mitra scheme and Van Mitra portal.

The Van Mitra scheme is a part of Mission @ 60,000. The members of families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh can register to become Van Mitras. Each Van Mitra will receive an incentive based on the maintenance of the plant. Besides this, Khattar also sent appointment letters to 408 youths.

The state government has initiated Mission @ 60,000 to provide more employment opportunities and the chief minister inaugurated the portal of the Thekedar Saksham Yuva scheme. Under this, the government will provide special training of three months to 10,000 youths holding diplomas and degrees in engineering. This initiative of the government will provide new opportunities for self-employment for the youth.

In a bid to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens in Haryana, Khattar also formally launched the ‘Samarth Virdhavastha Seva Ashram Yojana’. This pioneering scheme aims to streamline access to essential health services and facilities for the elderly, all conveniently available under one roof.