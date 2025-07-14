Haryana CM launches projects worth Rs 234 crore

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 19 development projects worth Rs 234.38 crore during his visit to Bhiwani, officials said.

This included the inauguration of six projects worth Rs 87.42 crore and the foundation stone of 13 projects worth about Rs 147 crore, an official statement said.

Saini was addressing a state-level event marking Maharaja Daksha Prajapati Jayanti in Bhiwani. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the cultural importance of pottery and praised the Prajapati community’s contribution to the art of clay utensil making.

“Pottery making is not just an art; it symbolises the artistic vision, skill, and expertise of the Prajapati Community,” he remarked.

The chief minister announced that in the next 15 days, land will be allocated to the Prajapati community in 2,000 villages across the state where panchayat land is available, to ensure access to soil for making earthenware. Beneficiaries will receive complete information regarding the land, he added. He also announced financial assistance to members of the Prajapati community who start micro-enterprises under the Haryana Rural Industrial Scheme.

Under the scheme, a 15 per cent capital subsidy will be provided on investments in machinery and building construction in different category blocks. Additionally, a seven per cent annual interest subsidy on term loans, up to a maximum benefit of Rs 8 lakh per year for seven years, will be provided, he said.

Calling Maharaja Daksha Prajapati a visionary and efficient administrator, Saini said the Prajapati community has made a significant contribution to the development of Haryana and the nation.

He also underlined the link between clay artistry and the country’s ancient civilisation, citing discoveries from archaeological excavations in Banwali and Rakhigarhi that have unearthed Indus Valley-era clay artefacts.