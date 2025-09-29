Haryana CM launches paperless registration to eliminate corruption in revenue dept

Kurukshetra: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the introduction of paperless registration marks a decisive step towards eliminating corruption in the revenue department.

By minimizing human intervention, opportunities for malpractice will be virtually eliminated, he said, adding that registry work will now be fully digital, a living example of the government's 'minimum government-maximum governance' policy.

The initiative will also help conserve the environment by reducing paper use, the CM said.

Saini was speaking at a state-level function held at Babain Tehsil in Kurukshetra's Ladwa Assembly Constituency, where he launched four key digital initiatives of the Revenue Department.

He also inaugurated the paperless registration system, demarcation portal, WhatsApp Chatbot, and Revenue Court Case Management System.

The CM also released an information booklet and witnessed the first paperless registry and demarcation process at Babain Tehsil. Earlier, he planted a sapling in the tehsil premises.

The four initiatives launched are not just technological upgrades; they signal a new era of good governance, transparency, and citizen convenience, he said.

CM Saini said the Revenue and Disaster Management Department plays a crucial role in both revenue administration and disaster response, directly impacting people's lives.

Over time, the department has adopted new technologies to make its functioning simpler, more transparent, and citizen-centric. These new initiatives mark another important step in this journey, he said.

Saini said that governance, at its core, means serving the people, hence the utmost aim of the state government is to make services simple, transparent, and fast, so that citizens don't have to run from pillar to post.

The government should reach people's doorsteps and today's launches reflect this commitment, he said.

Saini said the paperless registration initiative will end decades of complex registry procedures. Citizens will no longer face unnecessary delays or multiple office visits. They will only need to visit the tehsil once for signatures and photographs.

Describing farmers as the backbone of Haryana's economy, Saini said land disputes are a common rural issue. The Demarcation Portal provides a permanent, technology-based solution. Farmers can now apply online for demarcation, which will be carried out using rover and advanced GPS technology, ensuring speed, accuracy, and impartiality.

Recognising that almost everyone now uses smartphones and WhatsApp, the government has leveraged this platform to provide easy access to information.

The WhatsApp chatbot will offer round-the-clock details on departmental services, status updates, and required documents. Citizens will no longer need to visit offices for minor queries; they can get instant and accurate information on their phones. This will especially benefit people in rural areas.

Saini noted that long-pending cases in revenue courts have been a major hurdle in delivering timely justice as delay in justice is equivalent to denial of justice, he remarked.

With the Revenue Court Case Management System, all cases in revenue courts will now be digitally monitored. Details of case status, dates, and orders will be available online. This will help eliminate years of delay in smaller cases, making the judicial process more efficient and transparent.

All revenue court cases will be brought onto a digital platform, enhancing judicial transparency and enabling faster resolution of pending matters, he said.

The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been a strong advocate of using modern technology for development.

He launched the Digital India programme in 2014 and over the past 11 years, its results are clearly visible. This initiative has digitally empowered citizens, curbed corruption, and made public services more accessible, he said.