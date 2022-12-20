Haryana CM launches Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna

chandigarh: Reiterating his commitment to provide houses to the deprived and needy in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced to launch of a separate Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana on the lines of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.



He said a survey is being held in Haryana and houses will be provided to the eligible beneficiaries who do not have houses. The Chief Minister made this announcement while virtually addressing the gathering during a state-level programme held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharaja Shoor Saini in Hisar.

On this occasion, Khattar further announced to give Rs 31 lakh from his discretionary fund for the renovation and construction of Saini Senior Secondary School where the function was held. Apart from this, he also announced Rs 11 lakh each on behalf of Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and Deputy Speaker Vidhan Sabha, Ranbir Gangwa.

Besides this, considering the demand of the representatives of the Saini community, the Chief Minister said that the educational institution will be named after the first female teacher, Savitribai Phule.