Haryana CM launches ‘Mhari Sadak’ App with GIS-based mapping

Chandigarh: In a major step towards transparency and public participation in accelerating infrastructure development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday launched the “Mhari Sadak” mobile application. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the App will bridge the gap between citizens and the government, helping to build a stronger road network across both rural and urban areas. Roads pave the way for development, and the Haryana government is committed to this goal.

Addressing a state-level programme in Panchkula, the Chief Minister explained that the app will allow citizens to directly report issues such as potholes, broken roads, or waterlogging, along with their exact location. Once complaints are registered, road repair or strengthening work will be initiated immediately by the concerned department, with time-bound monitoring to ensure accountability.

He said the govt is committed to taking Haryana’s infrastructure to new heights, with transparency, accountability, and public participation as its core priorities.