Haryana CM launches ‘Lado Sakhi Yojana’

Ambala: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made several announcements for women, including the launch of Lado Sakhi Yojana, on the occasion of Teej festival on Monday. He also inaugurated 131 Mahila Sanskriti Kendras across the state, ‘Badhte Kadam: Digital Bal Programme’ in anganwadis and announced measures to encourage women entrepreneurs.

Addressing the state-level Teej celebration held in Ambala City, Saini referred to the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign launched over 10 years ago, and said it has yielded encouraging results. While the sex ratio in 2014 was 871, it has improved to 906 now, he said, adding that the state government is taking forward the campaign strongly.

To give more fillip to this campaign, Saini announced the Lado Sakhi Yojana. Under this, a ‘Lado Sakhi’ will be associated with pregnant women to provide personalised support and monitoring.