Haryana CM launches key projects in Pehowa, Indri

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while addressing the Dhanyawad programme held at Pehowa on Monday said that the government is ensuring holistic development of the state.

Earlier, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for four major projects in the Pehowa, worth Rs 28.62 crore. These projects include the inauguration of the Saraswati Canal Bridge, Kisan Seva Sadan, and a 50-bed hospital, which together total an investment of Rs 26.15 crore. Additionally, the foundation was laid for the improvement of Tokar Minor, costing Rs 2.47 crore.

Saini also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of four development projects worth approximately Rs 11.33 crore in the Indri Assembly constituency.

These projects include the inauguration of a 33 KV sub-station in Mughal Majra village and a swimming pool in Matak Majri village, costing Rs 9.41 crore. Besides this, he also laid the foundation stones for the construction of sub-health centres in Bibipur Jattan and Danialpur villages, at a cost of Rs 1.28 crore.

He made a series of announcements for both the constituencies.