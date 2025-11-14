Haryana CM launches ‘Dayalu-II’ scheme portal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday launched the ‘Dayalu-II’ scheme portal, aimed at ensuring faster and more accurate delivery of benefits to citizens affected by accidents caused by stray animals.

Speaking at the launch event in Chandigarh, Saini said the upgraded portal marks a major step toward transparent and simplified service delivery. With the new digital interface, eligible families will now receive financial assistance directly into their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Under the Dayalu Scheme, the state government provides financial aid ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in cases of death or permanent disability resulting from stray animal-related accidents. For injuries, a minimum compensation of Rs 10,000 is offered.

The Chief Minister said registration under the Parivar Pehchan Patra (Family ID) is mandatory to avail of the scheme’s benefits. Each case will be reviewed by a district-level committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, while the District Statistical Officer will serve as the nodal officer for claim coordination.

Citizens can apply for benefits through the Dayalu-II portal at http://dapsy.finhry.gov.in or via the Jan Sahayak mobile app. Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, CM’s OSD B.B. Bharti and Additional Principal Secretary Saket Kumar, attended the launch.