Haryana CM launches Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana for transportation

CHANDIGARH: In a move to improve students access to distant schools, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced an innovative scheme ‘Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana’. Under this, the Transport Department will provide bus services for villages with more than 50 students attending far-flung schools and in villages with 30 to 40 students, mini buses will be made available. In villages where the student count falls between 5 to 10, the Education Department will step in to provide the necessary transportation support.



The Chief Minister announced this while addressing the people at Jan Samvad Program held at village Ratangarh in Karnal district on Sunday. The scheme which involves the provision of a transportation system for students will commence from Ratangarh village starting on Monday. The Roadways Department will operate buses, which will be stationed at the Rattangarh village at 7 am to transport students to school and back home. Following the successful implementation in Karnal, this scheme will be extended to the entire state.