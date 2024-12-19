Haryana CM launches 3 major projects in Kalka

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched three development projects worth Rs 25 crore in Kalka Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

The projects, namely the construction of a 132 KV and 66 KV sub-station in Nanakpur; a bridge over Khuhwala river in Nanakpur; and a bridge over Berghati River in Nala Dakrog village, were inaugurated during Saini’s “Dhanyawad rally” in the constituency.

The Chief Minister also made several announcements for the constituency including the constitution of a committee under the Tourism department to identify and declare old buildings as heritage, the establishment of a film city, a zoo, a safari in the Morni region, tourism activities at Kaushalya Dam, and the renovation of historical stepwells. Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma will be the special invitee of the committee. The committee will submit a detailed report within six months regarding these works. Addressing the gathering, he said that this rally marks the beginning of statewide Dhanyawad rallies, which will accelerate development in the Kalka constituency.

He announced the construction of a administrative and judicial complex in Pinjore. Additionally, Swagat Dwar will be built at two entry points of Kalka from Himachal Pradesh.