Haryana CM Khattar reviews preparations for G-20 summit

Chandigarh: With an opportunity to host some meetings of the G-20 summit being chaired by India, Haryana has started preparations for the historic event. Apart from 20 countries, representatives of 5 invited member countries will participate in this summit.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today held a high-level meeting with senior officials at Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, regarding the preparations for the possible G-20 summit meetings to be held in the state. Directing the officials, the Chief Minister said that it is a matter of pride for Haryana to get such a big responsibility. He said that some meetings of the G-20 summit are proposed to be held in Gurugram and all arrangements for its success should be ensured on time so that along with country’s ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, the indelible impression of Haryana’s rich culture and the message of Gurugram - a Global City is also conveyed to all G-20 member countries.

Khattar said that for the first time, India is going to chair the G-20 group meetings under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is a matter of pride for all the countrymen that due to the leadership of the Prime Minister and a well thought out strategist, today India’s identity has been strengthened globally; leading the country to this opportunity,” he asserted. The Chief Minister said that the state government is endeavouring that the benefits of the experiences of enlightened citizens and intellectuals is being taken.

He directed the officers to appoint a liaison officer for the convenience of the delegation of G-20 member countries. Along with this, the Chief Minister emphasised for adequate security arrangements to be ensured at the venue of the possible meetings and the area around it. He also instructed the officials to earmark hospitals near the venue to deal with an emergency.

Directing the officials of the Heritage and Tourism Department and Information, Public Relations and Languages Department; the Chief Minister said that special arrangements should be made to introduce the state’s culture and heritage to the delegations arriving from different countries. “A ‘Haryana theme corner’ should also be set up at the venue, where information related to the state’s development is available to the delegations along with glimpses of the cultural heritage,” he added.

He said that the famous Surajkund Craft Mela is also going to be organized during the G-20 summit and the representatives of G-20 member countries will also be invited for it. “Through the Surajkund Mela, all the guests will get to see the richness and diversity of artworks, handlooms, handicrafts and cultural fabric; not only from Haryana but also from artists from India and abroad. NGOs can also be involved in this work,” added Khattar