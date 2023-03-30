Haryana CM Khattar pays obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Temple on Ram Navami

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday paid obeisance at Mata Mansa Devi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.



Manohar Lal Khattar performed yajna amid chanting of mantras in the temple premises and also performed Kanya Pujan. After this, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the blood donation awareness camp organised in the temple premises. He also interacted with the blood donors and encouraged them by putting up badges.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Chief Minister said that today, on the occasion of the ninth Navratri, he wished happiness and prosperity for the people of the entire state at the feet of the Almighty.

The Chief Minister said that after coming here today, he also got information about various development works being done by the Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board. The executive and board members apprised the Chief Minister that the number of devotees visiting the temple is increasing every year. Along with this, there has been an increase in the number of devotees in Kali Mata Mandir, Kalka and Chandi Mata Mandir.