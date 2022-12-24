Haryana CM Khattar meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to visit the state and inaugurate the Jungle Safari project. Khattar also apprised the Prime Minister about the upcoming Surajkund Fair in the Faridabad district of Haryana and said that foreign delegates coming to India for G-20 will be invited to Surajkund.

An official spokesperson said that the PM discussed various projects being taken up by the Haryana government and he lauded the government's efforts in this direction. Answering a question on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra after his meeting with the PM, Khattar said that it would have no impact whatsoever. "The Bharat Jodo Yatra has not been able to unite even Congressmen," he added.