Haryana CM Khattar makes several pivotal announcements

Chandigarh: Continuing the state government’s virtuous tradition of celebrating the birth anniversaries of great men and sages at the state level, Haryana on Thursday celebrated Guru Gorakshnath Smriti Utsav in a grand manner at Karnal.

During this state-level programme, which was attended by people from all spheres, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar made several pivotal announcements during the programme, these include the establishment of a research chair at Baba Mast Nath University, Asthal Bohar, Rohtak in the name of Guru Gorakhnath, naming an educational institute after him, including Nath sect worshipers in the ‘Pujari Purohit Kalyan Board’ and inclusion of biography and teachings of Guru Gorakhnath in the school curriculum with the objective of making the younger children aware of the teachings of Guru Gorakhnath, asserted Manohar Lal Khattar.

Sharing significant information about the state government’s plan of honouring the instrumentalists playing traditional musical instruments, the Chief Minister said that the government is in the process of formulating a pension scheme and soon after its implementation; the beneficiaries will start getting their benefits.

He also urged the ‘Yogi Samaj ‘to share the list of their Dharamshalas along with the facilities required there; every feasible demand raised by them will be fulfilled, assured the Chief Minister.