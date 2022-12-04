Haryana CM Khattar joins swearing-in ceremony of 70,000 PRI members virtually

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) across the state.



Congratulating all the panches, sarpanches, block samiti members and zila parishad members, the Chief Minister said that all public representatives should do development work in their respective areas for five years without any discrimination. "Consider the entire area as your family and develop the area by fulfilling your responsibility with the spirit of service," he added.

Describing the panchayat as the government of the village, he said that on the lines of Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha sessions, one or two days session of Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti should be called so that the public issues can be raised and development can be done.

The swearing-in ceremony was organised in every district, block and village across the state in which 6,200 sarpanches, 60,133 panches, 3,081 block samiti members and 411 zila parishad members took oath. Khattar joined the ceremony virtually and addressed the representative after which the officers present on the occasion administered them the oath. Khattar said that this is the first time that elected people's representatives in Panchayati Raj institutions are individually taking oath. "The Deputy Commissioners of the districts and Gram Sanrakshaks in villages are administering oaths to them. When every public representative will take oath, they will understand the words written in it, the duty, constitution, fear and discrimination. When they will do public work, they will remember this oath," he added.

Khattar said that the elections were held for a total of 71,696 seats for panches, sarpanches, block samiti and zila parishad members. For this, 1,60,192 filed the nominations, 2,600 nominations were canceled and 31,900 withdrew their nominations.