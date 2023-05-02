Haryana CM Khattar issues strict orders to close illegal liquor vends in Jyotisar

Chandigarh: Taking cognisance of the demand of women to close illegal liquor vends in Indira Colony, during the second day of the ‘Jan Samvad’ programme in Kurukshetra’s Jyotisar; Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar issued directions to the officials to conduct inspection and shutdown illegal liquor vends with immediate effect.



Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a community centre in Jyotisar on the demand of sarpanch Neha Sharma.

He said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is working with the spirit of ‘Sabka Sath- Sabka Vikas- Sabka Vishwas’. “Adopting this vision, the state government is also ensuring uniform development of all areas by following the basic mantra of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’ for the last 8-and-a-half-years,” said Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar said that along with uniform development, the state government is also working for public awareness in society. “The biggest example of this is that at one time there was a stigma of female feticide in Haryana. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi gave the message of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ from Panipat and it became a mass movement. Today, with the cooperation of the society, we have been able to remove this stigma on Haryana,”

he added.

The Chief Minister informed that under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana launched by the Prime Minister for poor families, 3,524 Ayushman cards have been made in Jyotisar. Out of these, 672 cardholders have availed the facility of free treatment and an amount of Rs 1.32 crore has been spent by the government on this.

Talking about Jyotisar, he said that it has great importance from a religious and historical point of view and the state government is also developing this area as a religious tourist destination.