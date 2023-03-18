Haryana CM Khattar interacts with beneficiaries of AAS

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Auto Appeal Software (AAS) is playing a pivotal role in the timely delivery of services to the citizens. Since its launch on September 1, 2021, this system has not only brought radical changes in the age-old manual system of the government functioning but has also ensured transparency and accountability of the officers, Khattar said while interacting directly with the beneficiaries of AAS through audio conferencing Saturday.

He said that the revolutionary changes brought by the present state government have certainly given a big sigh of relief to the common man not only in terms of getting their work done in a time bound manner but also saving their time to make rounds of the government offices.