Haryana CM Khattar attends Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh in Karnal

Chandigarh: For the first time in Haryana, the state-level programme of Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh was organised on Sunday during which Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated as the chief guest in Karnal.



On this occasion, the Chief Minister made several important announcements including the declaration of gazetted holiday on the occasion of Lord Parshuram Jayanti and naming the Kaithal Medical College after Lord Parshuram.

The Chief Minister also announced to constitute a pujari, purohit welfare board in the state so that they can get a fixed minimum wage. For this, the minimum wage rate will be fixed according to the skilled workforce of the pujari and purohits, he said.

Khattar also announced that the issue of pehrawar land has been resolved. The said land will be given to the Gaur Brahmin College only. A fresh lease agreement will be done for this college for 33 years from the year 2022 to 2055 and the rate of lease will be as per the rules. Earlier this lease was from the year 2009 to 2042. Apart from this, while also announcing the waiver of the previous money, Khattar said that they will not have to pay any kind of fine or penalty money.

The Chief Minister further announced to sanction of 100 BMS seats in the Gaur Brahman Ayurvedic College. Besides this, he further announced the approval of a total of 35 seats for the MD-MS course, five each in 7 subjects.

Khattar said that a postage stamp would also be issued in the name of Lord Parshuram. For this, a letter will be written to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The CM also announced the setting up of a Chair in the name of Acharya Chanakya in Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, so that research could be done on his life and works.

On the subject of Economically Backward Persons in the General Category (EBPG), the Haryana government had drafted a policy to give 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in government jobs, after which the central government had made 10 per cent reservations for economically weaker sections across the country with a new name and implemented the said policy.

Later, Haryana also adopted the same policy of the Central government, he added.

He said that during this, when the issue regarding the recruitment done under the EBPG policy went to court, the court decided that the recruitment would be done under the EWS policy of the Central government. Due to this reason, about 400-500 candidates could not get the appointment letters.

The Haryana government is strongly keeping its stand in the High Court in this matter and it is our endeavour that those candidates get appointment letters soon, the CM said.

Sharing about the Dholidar land issue, he said that when the Dholidar Act was enacted, not much attention was paid while making the law. Under this, two types of land were donated to Dholidar.

One is private land and the other is government, panchayati land. The Haryana government has amended the law and about 1,700 acres of private land has been left and that land has been given to the Dholidar.