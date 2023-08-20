Haryana CM Khattar approves key development projects for Gurugram

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has granted approval to several key developmental projects aimed at fast-tracking the growth of Gurugram city.



The chief minister was presiding over the 12th Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) meeting on Saturday evening

in Gurugram.

Haryana Transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, Urban Local Bodies minister Dr. Kamal Gupta, Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daulatabad and other senior officers were also present in the meeting. Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal also attended the meeting through video conference. GMDA CEO PC Meena presented the proposed projects to be taken up by GMDA.

An annual budget of Rs 2574.40 crore was approved by Chief minister for GMDA following extensive discussions. The budget for the year 2023-24 encompasses Rs 570.06 crore for infrastructure development (including roads, water supply, sewerage, and stormwater management), Rs 1151.77 crore for capital projects. Additionally, Rs 36 crore for urban environment initiatives, and a provision of Rs 538 crore for operation and maintenance.