Haryana CM Khattar approves improvement of 11 state highways

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has granted administrative approval for improvement of 11 state highways at an estimated cost of Rs 156.20 crore in a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and facilitating seamless transportation across the state. He has also granted approval for critical roads infrastructure projects at an estimated cost of Rs 60.24 crore.



The project included improvement of Rewari Pataudi road (SH-26) in Rewari District, covering 2.50 km with an estimated budget of Rs 1.73 crore, improvement of Rohtak Kharkhoda Delhi Border road (SH-18) in Sonepat district, covering 9.59 km with an estimated cost of Rs 10.75 crore, improvement of Lohani Kairu Obra Behal road (SH-5) in Bhiwani district, spanning 25.50 km at a cost of Rs 25.17 crore, improvement of Hansi Tosham road (SH -12) in Bhiwani, spanning 15.80 km at a cost of Rs 15.73 crore, improvement of Kala Amb Sadhaura Barara Shahbad road (SH-04) in Yamuna Nagar, spanning 20 km at a cost of Rs 11.11 crore and improvement of Jind Barwala road (SH-10) in Jind Distt, spanning 7.15 km with an estimated budget of Rs 3.90 crore, an official spokesperson said.