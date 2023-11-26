Haryana CM Khattar announces increase in Old Age Pension to Rs 3K

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Chief Minister interacted with senior citizens receiving old age allowance through audio conferencing as part of the ‘CM Ki Vishesh Charcha’ programme on Saturday.



Khattar announced the state government’s decision to increase the old age pension amount to Rs 3,000 from January 1, 2024.

Notably, 40,000 eligible senior citizens above the age of 60 have voluntarily refused the pension, resulting in an annual savings of approximately Rs 100 crore. The surplus funds will be directed towards service homes under the ‘Senior Citizen Seva Ashram’ scheme across 22 districts, facilitating their construction and care arrangements.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude for the opportunity to interact with senior citizens in the state who, despite being eligible for Old Age Honor Allowance, have chosen to forgo it. This collective sacrifice contributes to redirecting funds for the welfare of others, emphasising the selfless strength of individuals like them, which is integral to the country.

He highlighted the ‘Prahari’ scheme, introduced in this financial year to safeguard the well-being of elderly individuals above 80 years of age. Data from the state’s family identity card revealed that there are 3,30,000 elderly individuals above 80, of whom 3,600 live alone. He said that the state government would care for elderly individuals living alone in Seva Ashrams under the ‘Senior Citizens Seva Ashram’ scheme.