Haryana CM Khattar announces a series of welfare initiatives on occasion of ‘Vishwakarma Puja’

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar marked the auspicious occasion of ‘Vishwakarma Puja’ and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by unveiling a series of welfare measures aimed at improving the lives of industrial workers and their families.



These initiatives were announced at the state-level function held at Shri Vishwakarma Skills University in Palwal district on Sunday.

Key highlights of the announcements by the chief minister include equal scholarships for boys and girls. Khattar said that with immediate effect, children of industrial workers will receive identical scholarship amounts.

Scholarships ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 21,000 will be available for students from the 9th grade to medical degree programs.

Besides this, he also announced that give electric scooters to girls. Daughters of industrial workers pursuing higher education at the graduation level will be granted Rs 50,000 towards the purchase of electric scooters, promoting their mobility and independence, announced Khattar.