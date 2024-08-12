Haryana CM introduces subsidy scheme for domestic gas cylinders

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched an online portal for the Har Ghar-Har Grihni Yojana, providing domestic gas cylinders at



Rs 500 to Antyodaya families. The announcement was made during the state-level Hariyali Teej programme held in Jind.

The initiative aims to benefit around 50 lakh Antyodaya families and is expected to support women in the state with an annual allocation of Rs 1,500 crore. Saini stated that the double-engine government’s goal is to improve the lives of the poor. The scheme will offer gas cylinders to approximately 50 lakh BPL families at Rs 500 each, with the Haryana government covering the additional cost of more than Rs 500 per cylinder. The subsidy will be credited directly to the consumer’s account. Beneficiaries can register for the scheme from their homes via the online portal. Each household can refill up to 12 cylinders annually, with any remaining amount over Rs 500 credited back to their accounts monthly. Consumers will receive updates via SMS on their mobile phones regarding the subsidy and refills.