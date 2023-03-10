Haryana CM interacts with beneficiaries of PM- SVANIDHI Yojana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar interacted with the beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI Yojana through virtual medium on Friday.



He said that during the Covid phase, Prime Minister gave the slogan of Atmanirbhar Bharat and launched the PM-SVANIDHI scheme.

Today this scheme has been embraced by many new entrepreneurs in the country, due to which there has been a qualitative improvement in their lives. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended this scheme till December 2024. Expressing gratitude towards the Chief Minister, the beneficiaries stated that this scheme has turned out to be a blessing for them.

In this scheme, the beneficiary receives an amount of Rs 10,000 without any interest, and may assist them in beginning and growing their own business. The Haryana government has also done welfare work by providing funds for employment to the needy.

He said that about 55,000 people had applied under the PM- SVANIDHI scheme in Haryana. Out of these, about 36,000 eligible street vendors received loan assistance. A total loan of Rs 48 crore have been disbursed so far. 7 percent interest on this loan is given by Centre and 2 per cent interest is given by the state government. So far, an amount of more than Rs 1 crore has been paid to the banks as interest.

The Chief Minister said that the number of street vendors in the state is above 1 lakh, so the beneficiaries who have taken advantage of this scheme should encourage others to take the benefits of this scheme.