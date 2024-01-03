Haryana CM instructs to establish sports centres

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed the formulation of a comprehensive plan to establish specialised high power performance centres dedicated for training youth in specific sports based on regional preferences.



These centres will provide exclusive training in a single sport, enabling youth to excel in their chosen discipline based on their interests.

The chief minister presided over a meeting on Tuesday with officials from the Sports Department to discuss the roadmap for developing new sports infrastructure in Haryana.

Khattar instructed the establishment of sports nurseries in villages based on the demand and preferences for specific sports to build a strong foundation for children from an early age.

He further directed the Sports Department and Panchayat Department to collaboratively map the sports infrastructure developed in villages.

This comprehensive mapping will ensure that infrastructure is systematically developed in alignment with the specific needs of each area.

In addition, he instructed the teams to compile and map the demands submitted by the public through Jan Samvad Portal, Gram Darshan, and Nagar Darshan Portal for facilities in their respective areas.