Haryana CM inaugurates SOMPs prepared by quality assurance authority

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Friday inaugurated the Standard Operating Methods and Procedures (SOMPs) prepared by the Quality Assurance Authority to ensure robust, sustainable, reliable infrastructure in the state.

The Chief Minister said that this is not just a document but a vision, a foundation upon which a grand structure of quality, long-lasting infrastructure, services, and good governance will be built. This event is a testament to the government’s commitment to prioritising quality in Haryana’s development journey, said Nayab Singh Saini.

While addressing the gathering after the inauguration of SOMPs during the Quality Assurance Conclave held in Panchkula, the Chief Minister congratulated the Haryana Quality Assurance Authority on completing two years of its establishment.

He praised the Authority for its exemplary work in a short span of time. The Chief Minister also launched the website of Quality Assurance Authority.

The Chief Minister said that this ‘Quality Assurance Authority’ is the first state-level institution in India that is entirely focused on infrastructure quality. Its model is being studied by other states and central institutions. He expressed hope that this model will soon evolve into a ‘national network for quality assurance’ across the country.

He emphasised that incomplete or poorly executed construction is more harmful than no construction at all.