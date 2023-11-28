Haryana CM inaugurates multi-storey parking at Shri Nada Sahib Gurudwara

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a multi-storey parking facility at Shri Nada Sahib Gurudwara in Panchkula on the occasion of Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.



During this significant event, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at the historic Shri Nada Sahib Gurudwara and expressed wishes for the prosperity of the people of the state and country. Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and General Secretary of Haryana Gurdwara Management Committee Ramnik Singh Mann were also present on this occasion. While interacting with media persons, the Chief Minister stated that the PRASAD Yojana is being implemented with the aim of the overall development of pilgrimage and religious places across the country. Under this scheme, a multi-storey parking facility was constructed at Gurudwara Nada Sahib, which was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of the Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The Chief Minister himself laid the foundation stone for this parking lot on October 27, 2020.